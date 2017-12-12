Lonzo Ball Questioned If The ‘Star Wars’ Theme Is A Real Song Because It Has No Words

12.12.17

Getty Image

In a strange twist of fate, Lonzo Ball has become the least talked about brother in the Ball family of late. He can thank his two younger brothers (really, mostly, his dad) for that, as LiAngelo and LaMelo have signed with a Lithuanian basketball team to take their talents overseas.

While his brothers and dad prepare to head to Lithuania in January, Lonzo finds himself a bit out of the spotlight for the first time in nearly a year — ever since his dad launched the Lonzo NBA Draft hype machine. This has given the eldest Ball brother the opportunity to clear his mind and ask some tough questions.

At Lakers practice on Monday, the Star Wars theme song played over the speakers in the gym they were at and, after attempting to dance to it, Ball asked assistant coach Brian Shaw a very important question. Is it really a song, as it doesn’t have words?

