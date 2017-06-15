@cassyathena

By now the entire basketball world knows about Lonzo Ball‘s very expensive signature shoe. But now people have finally seen a few pairs in the wild until Wednesday night..

As the deadline to order the $495 shoes approaches, we’ve seen more and more of the black and gold shoes. The Balls brought them on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They’ve been on ESPN and FS1 shows. But they’ve always been under glass, or on Lonzo’s feet in a television studio. He didn’t wear them to work out for the Lakers, either.

On Wednesday, the Balls finally showed their Big Baller Brand shoes off on the court. Lonzo, Liangelo and LaMelo appeared at a Big Ballers AAU game, with two of the brothers sporting ZO2s.