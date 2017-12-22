The Clippers Will Dedicate An Entire Day To ‘NBA Jam’ When They Host Sacramento

Things haven’t been going especially great for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. Their first season without Chris Paul since 2010-11 has proven to be rough, as a number of the team’s core players have suffered serious injuries while DeAndre Jordan has found himself at the center of a myriad of trade rumors.

So basically, there’s probably a fair amount of stress that needs to be blown off in Los Angeles. And the team thinks it has the perfect way to make everyone involved a little happier, as the Clippers will dedicate an entire day to the legendary video game NBA Jam to honor 25 years since the iconic game launched.

The day will take place on Jan. 13, when Los Angeles hosts Sacramento. The best aspect of this is that the voice of NBA Jam, Tim Kitzrow, will be in attendance “calling highlights throughout the night, including a game introduction, half-time dunk show and his iconic one-liners,” per a release.

