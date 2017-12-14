European Hoops Star Luka Doncic Made Drilling A Full Court Shot Look Easy

#NBA Jumpstart
Associate Editor
12.14.17


Getty Image

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Luka Doncic is going to be selected at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft. Whether that means he’s going No. 1 overall or within the top-5 remains to be seen, but regardless, Real Madrid’s young star from Slovenia seems like he is going to make quite the impact in the NBA.

Doncic possesses a myriad of skills that make NBA teams salivate. He is an outstanding passer and his ability to set up his teammates is a massive asset at 6’8. His feel for the game is so good that you forget he’s 18, as he plays like a seasoned veteran.

Oh, and apparently, his shooting range extends to about 85 feet. Real Madrid and Barcelona Lassa faced off on Thursday, with Real Madrid coming out on top, 87-75. At the end of the third quarter, Doncic did this.

https://twitter.com/kiaenzona/status/941415560608444416/video/1

I will say with some confidence that if Doncic can consistently hit shots from inside the opposite three-point line, he will be a very good basketball player for a long time. But since that’s almost certainly not going to happen, teams will have to take solace with the fact that he’s really, really good at most other things on the offensive side of the ball.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSluka doncicNBA DRAFTNBA Draft 2018NBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 5 hours ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 6 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 7 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 7 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 8 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP