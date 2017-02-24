Getty Image

It isn’t unprecedented for college teammates to get into physical altercations. In fact, it happens pretty regularly. However, one basketball team took things to another level and the result was one player suffering a broken jaw under strange circumstances.

Deadspin brings word that University of Maine senior guard Marko Pirovic suffered the jaw injury after an issue over locker room music turned violent with teammate and fellow backcourt member Wes Myers.

Basketball staff and players later told police that the fight started after Myers told Pirovic to turn off his music in the locker room. Pirovic refused, and Myers tried to forcibly turn it off. At that point, the police report said, the two players started fighting and Myers broke Pirovic’s jaw with one punch. The fight abruptly stopped when they realized that Pirovic was hurt and together Myers, Pirovic, and a few teammates cooked up the story that Pirovic had fallen in the shower to avoid getting in trouble.

Following the incident, five members of the Maine basketball team were suspended and the excuse-making surrounding a player “falling in the shower” speaks for itself on the hilarity scale. The full write-up is certainly worth a read to discover the absurdity that took place here, but it should probably serve as a reminder to both keep disagreements out of the physical realm and to tell the truth if and when they escalate.