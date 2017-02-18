Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

The Mannequin Challenge Was Still Alive And Well At The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

02.17.17 1 min ago

The NBA’s annual All-Star Celebrity Game is all about pointless fun, and without Kevin Hart there chewing up the scenery on Friday night (for now, at least), both teams decided to come together and enact one of the past year’s most inexplicably popular viral sensations: the mannequin challenge.

It’s been a relatively low-scoring affair so far, with the West team managing just 29 points late in the third quarter, so a little shot in the arm certainly didn’t hurt anything. Coached by Michael Smith and Jemele Hill of ESPN’s His & Hers, together with Draymond Green and Kyle Lowry, respectively, each squad was loaded with big-name stars and celebrity-game mainstays.

Former MVP Win Butler was back to compete for yet another trophy, and he was joined by Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, Brandon Armstrong, aka the NBA Impersonator, Oscar Schmidt, and Jason Williams, aka White Chocolate. On the other end, WNBA champ Candace Parker headlined her team along with Baron Davis, Hasan Minhaj of The Daily Show, and many more.

Even celebrity game legend Michael Rapaport made a surprise appearance at the broadcast table in the first half.

