Getty Image

Marc Gasol says he knows the truth about the Memphis Grizzlies, and it seems to be a truth few actually do know and understand. Things have been weird in Memphis this week because the Grizzlies are struggling, they fired their coach, and no one exactly knows what’s happening to the franchise next.

There are plenty of options on the table, including a complete rebuild that includes trading Gasol away for younger assets or draft picks. But that doesn’t appear imminent, and Gasol has other things to do these days, including convincing people that he’s not a “coach killer.”

Gasol said the perception of what happened between he and Fizdale is very different than the reality. He spoke to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon in a story that was published on Friday and talked about the difference between perception and reality.