If you’re wondering why there are no images of Marc Gasol former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale on Getty to use for things like the top of a post about the two quietly feuding, it’s because they tried very hard not to be around one another. In fact, some say the two communicated as little as possible for the better part of a year.

That would certainly explain the tension between the two, and maybe explains why Fizdale was fired on Monday after he benched Gasol in a game the day earlier. Though no one wants to label Gasol a coach-killer, it’s clear the interpersonal failings between the two played a part in Fizdale’s departure from Memphis.

And there’s some talk that their issues were actually quite vast. From the outside that might not seem the case, which is why Gasol’s brother Pau said Marc didn’t force Fizdale out. Or maybe why LeBron James wanted answers when Fizdale was abruptly fired. But it’s becomming clear now that things in Memphis were not as open and friendly as they may have seemed.