USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a great year to be an undersized point guard who is capable of scoring in bunches. In the NBA, Isaiah Thomas is one of the best stories of the 2016-17 season, as the 5’9 Celtics guard has turned into the league’s premier crunch time killer this year. In college hoops, there is Marcus Keene, who you should get to learning about as soon as possible.

Keene is a 5’9 junior guard for Central Michigan. On Tuesday, he led his team to a 97-87 win over Ohio, one in which he had 41 points on 15-for-25 shooting.