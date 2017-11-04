Mark Cuban Believes Draymond Green Should Apologize To NBA Owners

Getty Image

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair’s reference to “inmates running the prison” made big-time waves in both the NFL and the entire sports world. Not only did it inspire players from his own team to kneel during the national anthem in protest, but many players from other sports weighed in with varying thoughts. One such player was Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green.

Green, on his Instagram feed, shared the following sentiment about what McNair had to say.