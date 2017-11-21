Getty Image

Here’s a fun thought-experiment. Take a celebrity who you despise on a deep, cellular level. Now, imagine that they don’t have any money or fame. What would their life be like? It’s a helpful exercise in restoring sanity, especially when you’re dealing with people like Donald Trump, LaVar Ball, and Mark Cuban on a regular basis.

The answer, of course, is basement-dwelling internet trolls. Money and fame simply enable them to do their trolling on a macro level. And there’s nothing Mavs owner Mark Cuban loves more than trolling Donald Trump.

After the recent international incident during which the Ball family threatened to undermine U.S.-China relations, Trump couldn’t help but let the fallout spread to social media where he accused LiAngelo and his UCLA teammates of ingratitude for his role in ensuring their safe return to America.

Cubes, of course, took the opportunity to fire shot at Trump, and he doubled down on his idea that LaVar should show his appreciation to Trump by gifting him Big Baller Brand’s notoriously-overpriced sneakers.