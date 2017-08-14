Markelle Fultz Is The Latest NBA Rookie To Side With Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James

#Philadelphia 76ers #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2017 rookie class appears to be a very strong one for the NBA and, on the whole, that is fantastic for the league. However, the group of talented young players, headlined by those at the point guard position, appear to be leaning in something of a controversial direction with regard to one particular point of view regarding all-time NBA greats.

First, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball sided with Kobe Bryant in the seemingly eternal debate concerning L.A.’s long-time centerpiece when compared to LeBron James, although he said for his whole life he’d thought it was James before donning a Laker uniform changed his opinion. Now, No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is doing the same and he said as much in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLeBron JamesMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP