Markelle Fultz Is Shooting Left-Handed As He Rehabs His Right Shoulder

#Philadelphia 76ers
11.06.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

One of the stranger storylines early in this NBA season has been Sixers rookie and top overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft Markelle Fultz’s shoulder injury. Fultz played the first four games of the season in Philadelphia, but there was something clearly wrong with his right shoulder as he had completely changed his shooting stroke from the free throw line and was refusing to shoot perimeter jumpers.

The Sixers finally shut Fultz down a week ago, noting that while there was nothing structurally wrong with his shoulder, he would be reevaluated in three weeks. This seemed like the end of a strange and unfortunate saga, and Philly has moved on, ripping off four straight wins without Fultz — which one would point to as an indication that they can succeed while letting their young point guard get fully healthy so he can contribute and actually help.

However, on Monday, some tweets from reporters at Sixers practice raised eyebrows, as many reported seeing Fultz working on drills on the far court at the practice facility, and he was shooting jumpers left-handed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP