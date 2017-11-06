Markelle Fultz Is Shooting Left-Handed As He Rehabs His Right Shoulder

Getty Image

One of the stranger storylines early in this NBA season has been Sixers rookie and top overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft Markelle Fultz’s shoulder injury. Fultz played the first four games of the season in Philadelphia, but there was something clearly wrong with his right shoulder as he had completely changed his shooting stroke from the free throw line and was refusing to shoot perimeter jumpers.

The Sixers finally shut Fultz down a week ago, noting that while there was nothing structurally wrong with his shoulder, he would be reevaluated in three weeks. This seemed like the end of a strange and unfortunate saga, and Philly has moved on, ripping off four straight wins without Fultz — which one would point to as an indication that they can succeed while letting their young point guard get fully healthy so he can contribute and actually help.

However, on Monday, some tweets from reporters at Sixers practice raised eyebrows, as many reported seeing Fultz working on drills on the far court at the practice facility, and he was shooting jumpers left-handed.