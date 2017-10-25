The 76ers And Markelle Fultz’s Trainer Have Different Stories Regarding When His Shoulder Pain Started

10.25.17

The Philadelphia 76ers were supposed to be one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA this season. The Process was behind them, to a degree, and it was finally time to see what all of these young players could do on the court together against real NBA competition. Unfortunately for both the 76ers and NBA fans everywhere, its been a rocky start for reasons that have very little to do with basketball.

Rookie point guard Markelle Fultz is dealing with something. It’s impossible to know exactly what that something is, because everybody close to him is telling the media a different story. What we do know is that Markelle Fultz changed his shooting stroke this summer, it looks horrible, and he’s dealing with a shoulder injury.

Common sense will tell you that if Fultz’s shoulder is hurting him to the point where he can’t lift his arm over his head, like his agent suggests, then he shouldn’t be playing. It took the 76ers four regular season games to figure this out, but that does appear to be the direction they are finally going in.

