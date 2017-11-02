Duke Freshman Marvin Bagley III Has A Rap Song Out And It’s Great

Getty Image

Basketball players trying to rap has a sordid history since the genre hit the mainstream back in the 80s. Sure, you had Shaquille O’Neal and now Damian Lillard with major releases, but then you had an entire CD back in the 90s with a whole group of basketball players rapping badly. It seems like for every basketball player who can actually rap, there’s five more who ruin it for everyone else.

Enter Marvin Bagley III, the freshman phenom who was so cold in high school that he reclassified because he was tired of dominating inferior competition. Okay, that’s not entirely accurate, but instead of thinking about high school proms, Bagley is thinking about his freshman year for the Duke Blue Devils and their newly minted No. 1 preseason ranking.

Something Bagley III is also dominating is the classic Faboulous and Just Blaze beat “Breathe.”