Last week, rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison earlier in the month for violating his parole, which dates back to a conviction for drug dealing and gun possession in 2008. Since then, he has been found in violation of his parole multiple times, leading to varying punishments from jail time to house arrest, all the while adding years to his parole agreement.
It’s an unfortunate story that highlights issues with the specific situation he finds himself in — with regards to strange relationships between himself, the judge, and his parole officer — and the legal system on the whole. The rap community has, unsurprisingly, been very vocal in their support of Meek Mill in the week since his most recent sentencing.
Most notably, Jay-Z has been extremely vocal in speaking out on his feelings towards the “unjust” and “heavy-handed” sentencing for the parole violation. However, the Philadelphia native has found support from his hometown as well, with one of his most notable supporters being 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
Excellent supporter…no one can deny Meek has made dumb mistakes, but this parole process and keeping their hands in his pockets and around his neck…
He can do more out of jail in in community service than in their control…shit is senseless. But that is the goal. Meanwhile in Philly killers and violent offenders are let out on the streets daily to wreak havoc as they service gentrification in the targeted area they want to push people out of for development. West Philly (people getting robbed, stabbed, shot more and more…council man or two recently assaulted)…North Philly…bullshit.
Meek as stated has been vocally and in his action much better about being a positive than preaching and contributing to negativity. This was a personal vendetta of a judge and PO too familiar and entitled to “keep him in his place”…see him and his money, so let me exercise my power and publicly assert my expectation.
