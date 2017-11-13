Getty Image

Last week, rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison earlier in the month for violating his parole, which dates back to a conviction for drug dealing and gun possession in 2008. Since then, he has been found in violation of his parole multiple times, leading to varying punishments from jail time to house arrest, all the while adding years to his parole agreement.

It’s an unfortunate story that highlights issues with the specific situation he finds himself in — with regards to strange relationships between himself, the judge, and his parole officer — and the legal system on the whole. The rap community has, unsurprisingly, been very vocal in their support of Meek Mill in the week since his most recent sentencing.

Most notably, Jay-Z has been extremely vocal in speaking out on his feelings towards the “unjust” and “heavy-handed” sentencing for the parole violation. However, the Philadelphia native has found support from his hometown as well, with one of his most notable supporters being 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.