Metta World Peace Dropped A New Track Called ‘Hennessy At Halftime’

06.11.17 2 hours ago

Metta World Peace is one of the most mercurial and enigmatic personalities the league has ever seen. Right after the Malice at the Palace in 2004, then-Ron Artest went on television to announce that he was dropping a rap album during his suspension.

He’s been spitting rhymes ever since, on subjects ranging from his own mental health issues to the plight of Afghani women. Apparently, he’s been back in the lab because last month he released an album’s worth of material called Where We At via iTunes.

