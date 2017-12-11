Getty Image

The Knicks beat the Hawks on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, which is far from newsworthy considering the Hawks are among the NBA’s worst teams and New York has been surprisingly competent through a quarter of the season.

However, there was one performance that stood out above the rest on Sunday night. It wasn’t Kristap Porzingis with 30 points or Doug McDermott with 23 off the bench, but that of Michael Beasley. The reserve small forward managed to pull off an impressive feat, fouling out in only 10 minutes of play (or nine, depending on the source and the rounding).

Beasley’s stat line read 0 points (0-of-3 shooting), two rebounds, 0 assists, one turnover, 0 blocks, 0 steals, six fouls. The best part of Beasley’s short evening of action was that he managed to be a +11 in those 10 minutes on the floor. There were many wondering if Beasley’s feat of fouling out so quickly was some sort of record. It was not. In fact, he’s the 189th player in NBA history to commit six fouls in 10 minutes or fewer played, according to Basketball-Reference.

Last year it happened twice, when Jason Smith fouled out in eight minutes for Washington and Salah Mejri fouled out in six minutes for Dallas. Six minutes is also the Knicks record for quickest foul out, accomplished by Len Elmore in 1984. In the last 10 seasons (so, since 2008-09) 24 players aside from Beasley have pulled off the feat (on 28 different occasions), with quite the list of names.