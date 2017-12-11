Michael Beasley Fouled Out In 10 Minutes, Which Somehow Isn’t Close To An NBA Record

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks
12.11.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The Knicks beat the Hawks on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, which is far from newsworthy considering the Hawks are among the NBA’s worst teams and New York has been surprisingly competent through a quarter of the season.

However, there was one performance that stood out above the rest on Sunday night. It wasn’t Kristap Porzingis with 30 points or Doug McDermott with 23 off the bench, but that of Michael Beasley. The reserve small forward managed to pull off an impressive feat, fouling out in only 10 minutes of play (or nine, depending on the source and the rounding).

Beasley’s stat line read 0 points (0-of-3 shooting), two rebounds, 0 assists, one turnover, 0 blocks, 0 steals, six fouls. The best part of Beasley’s short evening of action was that he managed to be a +11 in those 10 minutes on the floor. There were many wondering if Beasley’s feat of fouling out so quickly was some sort of record. It was not. In fact, he’s the 189th player in NBA history to commit six fouls in 10 minutes or fewer played, according to Basketball-Reference.

Last year it happened twice, when Jason Smith fouled out in eight minutes for Washington and Salah Mejri fouled out in six minutes for Dallas. Six minutes is also the Knicks record for quickest foul out, accomplished by Len Elmore in 1984. In the last 10 seasons (so, since 2008-09) 24 players aside from Beasley have pulled off the feat (on 28 different occasions), with quite the list of names.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#New York Knicks
TAGSMICHAEL BEASLEYNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKS

Best Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP