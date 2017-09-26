Michael Beasley Is Way More Woke Than Kyrie Irving And Has Serious Questions About Science

#New York Knicks
09.26.17 2 hours ago

Twitter/@TaylorRooks

Kyrie Irving has become the NBA’s most beloved woke superstar over the past year, namely for his musings on the earth being flat. Irving has since backed off of those comments a bit, claiming they were mostly a thought exercise and experiment he was using them to test how people would react — although, not completely admitting he was just trolling.

The new star of the Celtics clearly has some unique theories on life and the world around him, but he really isn’t anywhere close to being the NBA’s galaxy brain. That title belongs to Michael Beasley, who is as unique a character as the NBA has ever seen. Beasley has been out of the public eye for awhile after being a one-time NBA superstar in the making as the No. 2 overall pick out of Kansas State. He’s found himself a bit as a role player, most recently in Milwaukee, but still has aspirations to be a star in the NBA.

Now that Beasley is with the Knicks, he is back in a massive media market which means we have been reintroduced to the wonderful musings of the Beas. Recently, Beasley stopped by the SNY studios to join Taylor Rooks on her podcast (Timeout with Taylor Rooks) and things got super weird when Beasley decided to dive into questions about how science actually knows things.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGMICHAEL BEASLEYNEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP