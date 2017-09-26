Twitter/@TaylorRooks

Kyrie Irving has become the NBA’s most beloved woke superstar over the past year, namely for his musings on the earth being flat. Irving has since backed off of those comments a bit, claiming they were mostly a thought exercise and experiment he was using them to test how people would react — although, not completely admitting he was just trolling.

The new star of the Celtics clearly has some unique theories on life and the world around him, but he really isn’t anywhere close to being the NBA’s galaxy brain. That title belongs to Michael Beasley, who is as unique a character as the NBA has ever seen. Beasley has been out of the public eye for awhile after being a one-time NBA superstar in the making as the No. 2 overall pick out of Kansas State. He’s found himself a bit as a role player, most recently in Milwaukee, but still has aspirations to be a star in the NBA.

Now that Beasley is with the Knicks, he is back in a massive media market which means we have been reintroduced to the wonderful musings of the Beas. Recently, Beasley stopped by the SNY studios to join Taylor Rooks on her podcast (Timeout with Taylor Rooks) and things got super weird when Beasley decided to dive into questions about how science actually knows things.