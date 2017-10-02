Getty Image

Michael Beasley is having a fantastic summer. And yes, I’m mostly talking about his incredible interview with Taylor Rooks where they argued about a topic so absurd that my words would never do it justice. You just need to watch the footage.

On the court, Beasley is slowly improving his reputation around the NBA. He’s coming off a statistically-impressive comeback season in Milwaukee where he posted averages of 9.4 points, 0.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on .532 shooting from the field, and .419 shooting from three in just 16.7 minutes per game. Those aren’t all-star numbers by any stretch, but considering where Beasley was and where he is now, it’s night and day. He’s turned himself into a reasonably effective NBA player. Credit where credit is due.

Beasley signed a 1-year, $2.1 million contract with the New York Knicks this summer, and at the time, it looked like he’d be playing on the wing behind Carmelo Anthony. Of course, Melo was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September, theoretically opening up a lot more minutes for Beasley. While that might not necessarily be a good thing for the Knicks, the rest of us will be thoroughly entertained.