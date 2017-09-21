ESPN

A great rapper once said “first the Fat Boys break up and every day I wake up somebody got a problem with Hov”, after today, Michael Beasley can echo those sentiments. Because there’s a fairly prominent ESPN analyst that has a problem with some of the comments that the man once known as “Super Cool Beas” said during Knicks media day on Tuesday.

Beasley, full of the optimism that a new NBA season brings, said that he believes that the Knicks potentially have up to four guys that are capable of averaging 25 points per game on his new team. It’s the middle of September, so these kind of comments are usually said by anyone and everyone in an NBA locker room. Unfortunately for Beasley, he happened to say this to the New York media, which can take the most inane quote and blow it up into something spectacular.

One of those people bothered by Beasley’s bravado would be Stephen A Smith, world renowned Knicks fan and ESPN analyst. Smith, clearly perturbed by Beasley’s irrational confidence, took to the airwaves on his daily radio show on and went on a ten minute rant to address what he saw as a problem for Beasley.