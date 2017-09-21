Michael Beasley Has Beef With Stephen A. Smith After A Rant About Him Smoking Weed

#ESPN #New York Knicks
09.20.17 46 mins ago

ESPN

A great rapper once said “first the Fat Boys break up and every day I wake up somebody got a problem with Hov”, after today, Michael Beasley can echo those sentiments. Because there’s a fairly prominent ESPN analyst that has a problem with some of the comments that the man once known as “Super Cool Beas” said during Knicks media day on Tuesday.

Beasley, full of the optimism that a new NBA season brings, said that he believes that the Knicks potentially have up to four guys that are capable of averaging 25 points per game on his new team. It’s the middle of September, so these kind of comments are usually said by anyone and everyone in an NBA locker room. Unfortunately for Beasley, he happened to say this to the New York media, which can take the most inane quote and blow it up into something spectacular.

One of those people bothered by Beasley’s bravado would be Stephen A Smith, world renowned Knicks fan and ESPN analyst. Smith, clearly perturbed by Beasley’s irrational confidence, took to the airwaves on his daily radio show on and went on a ten minute rant to address what he saw as a problem for Beasley.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#New York Knicks
TAGSESPNMICHAEL BEASLEYNEW YORK KNICKSSTEPHEN A SMITH

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP