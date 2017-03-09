NBA 80's Dream Team

Michael Jordan Painted His Private Plane To Look Like His Classic Elephant Print Sneakers

#Michael Jordan
03.09.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Michael Jordan intentionally painted his private to plane to look like this.

MJ G550, crazy paint design all over, top, bottom, under wings, gear doors…..Painters Nightmare!

A post shared by Scott Waters (@steelworksunlimited) on

Wow, Urban Camouflage? MJ upgraded planes and paint!

A post shared by Scott Waters (@steelworksunlimited) on

