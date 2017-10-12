Getty Image

Michael Jordan doesn’t talk an awful lot to the media. However, the NBA legend and current Hornets owner loves cigars and didn’t mince words when a cigar magazine asked about super teams and the current state of the NBA. One of the best — well, top five for sure — players in NBA history spoke to Cigar Aficionado magazine recently for a cover story and talked about far more than just his favorite sticks.

Jordan’s comments included a question about free agents forming superteams in the NBA. The issue of superteams came to the forefront of NBA discussion in 2010 when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined the Heat, and it’s still a topic looming over the league as teams try to gear up to beat the Warriors, who have built a superteam like no other in history, at their own game.

Jordan, whose Hornets are certainly not a superteam, was blunt in his assessment of the league, saying it’s damaging the competitive balance of the NBA and that it creates a few teams at the very top that are great and a bunch of teams that are “going to be garbage,” per an excerpt tweeted out by Sports Illustrated‘s Ben Golliver.