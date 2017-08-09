Getty Image

Space Jam 2 may never happen but that won’t stop anyone from speculating about the potential of the film. In fact, the NBA world has previously focused on which current players would replace those featured in the original alongside Michael Jordan and Muggsy Bogues was among them.

Bogues played a specific role, given his stature, in Space Jam and he has been asked for his choices to replace himself, Shawn Bradley, Larry Johnson and others for the next version. Now, though, Bogues has updated his cast of characters and, for the most part, the list makes sense.