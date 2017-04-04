Nate Robinson Endorses Russell Westbrook For NBA MVP

ESPN

The MVP race in the NBA is coming down to the wire. It’s Russell Westbrook. It’s Kawhi Leonard. It’s James Harden. It’s LeBron James. It’s…

… it’s Russell Westbrook’s trophy, right? Again, he’s averaging a triple-double for a full season as he drags an Oklahoma City Thunder team to the playoffs one year after losing Kevin Durant in free agency. It seems like a slam dunk (basketball term) but who knows?

Nate Robinson knows. At least, he knows who he’d pick for MVP — Westbrook.