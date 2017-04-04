Rachel DeMita | Greatest March Madness Teams

LeBron And The Internet Couldn’t Get Over How Bad The Refs Were In The National Championship

#NCAA Tournament #NCAA Tournament 2017
04.03.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Gonzaga and North Carolina played in the National Championship game on Monday night, but it felt less like a basketball game and more like a free throw competition as there was a persistent whistle throughout the game. This was especially the case in the second half, when it felt like you couldn’t go more than two possessions without a foul being called.

Needless to say, that kind of constant interruption made for a miserable viewing experience – and probably a miserable playing experience – and people made sure to voice their displeasure with the quality of refereeing that was on display in Phoenix. It wasn’t just fans who disliked the calls – that happens every game – but even NBA stars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade couldn’t believe how many fouls were being called.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSGONZAGA BULLDOGSNCAA TournamentNCAA Tournament 2017NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP