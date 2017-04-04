Getty Image

Gonzaga and North Carolina played in the National Championship game on Monday night, but it felt less like a basketball game and more like a free throw competition as there was a persistent whistle throughout the game. This was especially the case in the second half, when it felt like you couldn’t go more than two possessions without a foul being called.

Needless to say, that kind of constant interruption made for a miserable viewing experience – and probably a miserable playing experience – and people made sure to voice their displeasure with the quality of refereeing that was on display in Phoenix. It wasn’t just fans who disliked the calls – that happens every game – but even NBA stars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade couldn’t believe how many fouls were being called.

Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017

I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017