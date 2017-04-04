Gonzaga and North Carolina played in the National Championship game on Monday night, but it felt less like a basketball game and more like a free throw competition as there was a persistent whistle throughout the game. This was especially the case in the second half, when it felt like you couldn’t go more than two possessions without a foul being called.
Needless to say, that kind of constant interruption made for a miserable viewing experience – and probably a miserable playing experience – and people made sure to voice their displeasure with the quality of refereeing that was on display in Phoenix. It wasn’t just fans who disliked the calls – that happens every game – but even NBA stars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade couldn’t believe how many fouls were being called.
Hard to agree with the master of the flop, Mr Lebron James who has spent a career making the refs job harder than anything in the past.. but that was a lot of fouls. Idk what the answer is, had they just let em play we would’ve complained about that too.
Either way.. big salute to Mr Joel Berry, Justin Jackson and Kennedy Meeks.. they left it all out there tonight!