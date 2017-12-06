Getty Image

News has been sparse regarding the FBI’s probe into college basketball ever since it was announced earlier this year. While there have been some developments, namely Louisville’s firing of Rick Pitino, the ongoing nature of the investigation has meant that we haven’t seen any major reforms to the way college basketball operates, although that’s the kind of thing that would happen way down the road.

On Wednesday, one previously-announced development in the probe led to the downfall of a prominent NBA agent. Andy Miller, whose office was raided by the FBI in September, relinquished his agent certification earlier in the day, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBPA sent out a memo to players that ASM Sports president Andy Miller has "relinquished his NBPA agent certification." He was representing Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry, among dozens of others. He also represented Chauncey Billups and Kevin Garnett in past. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2017

As Wojnarowski wrote, this means that Miller “will no longer represent players in contract negotiations.” Miller boasts a rather impressive list of clients, including Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, and Dwight Howard.