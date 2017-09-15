Proposed NBA Draft Lottery Changes Would Give Worst Three Teams The Same Odds At The No. 1 Pick

09.15.17

Getty Image

Changes are coming to the NBA Draft Lottery, and the target is to eliminate tanking. Much like its arena-based brethren in the NHL, the NBA is tweaking its method of awarding the top pick in its annual draft.

We already knew a vote was coming on potential changes and there was an idea of what those changes would look like, but a report Friday morning finally gave a timeline for the implementation of said changes, as well as more concrete numbers for the odds each team would get in the Draft Lottery moving forward.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that, indeed, the proposed rule changes won’t take effect until 2019. The surprising thing is that each of the bottom three teams in the league will now get the same chance at letting the ping pong balls decide who gets the first overall pick.

