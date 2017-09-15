Changes are coming to the NBA Draft Lottery, and the target is to eliminate tanking. Much like its arena-based brethren in the NHL, the NBA is tweaking its method of awarding the top pick in its annual draft.
We already knew a vote was coming on potential changes and there was an idea of what those changes would look like, but a report Friday morning finally gave a timeline for the implementation of said changes, as well as more concrete numbers for the odds each team would get in the Draft Lottery moving forward.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that, indeed, the proposed rule changes won’t take effect until 2019. The surprising thing is that each of the bottom three teams in the league will now get the same chance at letting the ping pong balls decide who gets the first overall pick.
I’d be even more extreme. If you don’t make the Playoffs, you all get the same chance at winning the lottery. This would also eliminate that purgatory so many teams found themselves in. They tried to compete but just failed to make the POs. It would reward winning and still give you a chance to improve through the draft if you ended up with a top 3 pick. After all, we root for our teams to win games, not ping-pong balls.
And to improve this, I’d go so far as to state a team cannot have a top 5 pick two years in a row. This again means no team can trade for a top pick or do what the Celtics did and just collect top picks years in a row, even though they are a good team.