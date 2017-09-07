The NBA Could Vote On Draft Lottery Changes To Prevent Tanking Very Soon

The NBA would really like to stop teams from tanking, and the only way to do that involves reforming the draft lottery process, where teams with worse records get better odds of earning the top pick. To this point, reform has not been taken to a vote, but the past few years (really ever since the Sixers began The Process) it has been a hot topic of conversation both publicly and privately around the league.

Having hopefully tackled some of the issues of player rest with schedule changes and reduced back-to-backs, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has shifted his attention to taking away teams’ incentive for tanking and, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a vote could come as early as before the regular season starts in October to reform lottery odds.

The National Basketball Association is aggressively pursuing draft lottery reform that could be voted into legislation before the start of the 2017-’18 season, league sources told ESPN.

Commissioner Adam Silver is a strong advocate to de-incentivize tanking by implementing lower odds on the NBA’s worst teams to gain the top picks in the draft, league sources said.

