Getty Image

The NBA would really like to stop teams from tanking, and the only way to do that involves reforming the draft lottery process, where teams with worse records get better odds of earning the top pick. To this point, reform has not been taken to a vote, but the past few years (really ever since the Sixers began The Process) it has been a hot topic of conversation both publicly and privately around the league.

Having hopefully tackled some of the issues of player rest with schedule changes and reduced back-to-backs, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has shifted his attention to taking away teams’ incentive for tanking and, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a vote could come as early as before the regular season starts in October to reform lottery odds.