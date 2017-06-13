Getty Image

Thanks to a fortuitous ping pong bounce, the Boston Celtics have the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and the world is now their oyster. The Celtics can trade the pick to get another superstar-level player to pair alongside Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford. This would mean that the Celtics are going all in on the present and believe that they could truly challenge LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics could also just keep their pick and select a potential future All-Star in Markelle Fultz, the University of Washington guard many expect to be drafted No. 1 overall.

What the Celtics ultimately end up doing of course remains to be seen. But at the very least, it seems like the Celtics won’t be selecting Josh Jackson as the Kansas forward cancelled his workout in Boston.