The 2016-17 NBA season has been over for about two and a half days now. That means we’ve had more than enough time to reflect on what happened last year, take the lessons we learned, and start looking forward to next year.
The season doesn’t tip off until October, and we haven’t even gotten to free agency or the NBA Draft yet. But that doesn’t mean we can’t go out on a limb and make some way too early predictions about what’s going to happen during the 2017-18 season.
We got three of our writers together and had them make one way too early prediction for every team next year, and we guarantee that at least one of these may happen.
Damn, LeBron hates Phil Jackson so Dime has to hate on Phil Jackson…
Anyway, I don’t have predictions but what I’d like to see this offseason:
– The Lakers trade the #2 pick so they don’t end up with the Ball family.
– D.Wade heads back to Miami so he can have a few more productive years before retiring. Hopefully Pat Riley makes some moves to get them going.
– CP3 goes to the Spurs and keeps them competitive
– Hayward does the same for Boston
– Lowry stays in Toronto and they add another piece to keep the East interesting.
– LeBron pulls the trigger on Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony.
Phil Jackson will never give up the Triangle. If Porzingis refuses to play it, he’ll be traded. The Knicks could lose 73 games, and he’ll still insist that they just need to find a coach who is better with the Triangle.