The NBA has long has its eyes on growing the game globally through various programs like NBA Africa and NBA China, along with playing occasional regular season games in London and Mexico City.

While the allure of international growth is ever-present for sports leagues, there is always the question of feasibility in actually bringing the game to places outside the U.S. and Canada on a full-time basis. When it comes to expansion into Europe and Asia, the issue of travel is a major hurdle that has, as of yet, not been figured out.

However, with regards to Mexico, there is a market there and the NBA is ready to pounce. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the league is moving “quickly” on plans to establish a G-League team in Mexico City with the possibility of it being operational for the 2018-19 season.