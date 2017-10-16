Getty Image

Imagine it’s a random Wednesday night. You get home from work, eat dinner, and just want to watch some basketball. Fortunately for you, every single team is on at the same time, but a problem arises: How the hell are you supposed to know which game to watch?

We’re here to help with a set of NBA League Pass rankings as we enter the 2017-18 season. Unlike ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who measures a ton of different factors, we want to know which teams will be the most fun to watch on a night in and night out basis. You should, of course, watch as much hoops as possible, but if you have to prioritize one team over the rest, make sure your viewing guide looks like this.

30. Chicago Bulls

29. Orlando Magic

28. Indiana Pacers

All of these teams have some kind of bright spot — for example, three of the best dunkers in the league (Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, and Victor Oladipo) are capable of doing something insane on any given night. But each of them are in some stage of a re-build, so even though they all have some amount of intriguing young talent, none of them are the kind of squad you’ll want to watch with any kind of consistency. There’s still plenty of potential that someone like Nikola Mirotic or Evan Fournier or Myles Turner has a monster night you’ll want to check out, though.