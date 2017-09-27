‘NBA Live 18’ Is A Major Step In The Right Direction

NBA LIve 18

The NBA Live franchise has a daunting task in front of it. NBA 2K has dominated the NBA video game market, much like Madden has dominated the NFL video game market for the better part of a decade. 2K fans are passionate and loyal. It’s going to take a lot for that fanbase to switch teams.

In some ways, NBA Live has done this to themselves. The list of debacles here are nearly endless. There was the NBA Elite cancellation. Then there was the on-again, off-again nature of their release schedule. It hasn’t felt like a competition, if we’re being honest, until now. NBA Live 18 is good, and that’s a win for basketball fans everywhere.

NBA Live 18 introduces a couple of really smart new gameplay mechanics. EA Sports has somehow managed to make defense fun. No, really. It almost works like a mix between Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero. When you’re playing on-ball defense, an arrow indicator will flash when the offensive players makes a move in any direction, and if you react in time, you’ll stuff the drive attempt, opening up the opposing player for a steal or deflection. It sounds simple, and it is, but it’s fun. It makes you feel like you’re doing something, and can have a tangible impact on any given possession defensively.

Offensively, NBA Live introduced a new shot meter that doesn’t appear groundbreaking at first glance, and it’s certainly not the first shot meter to appear in an NBA video game, but it might just be the most satisfying. If you time the shot meter right, it’ll glow green, and the satisfaction of knowing a shot is likely going in before you see it go in is very reminiscent of real basketball. Sometimes a shot just feels good, and when you land a perfect on NBA Live’s shot meter, you’ll get a rush similar to when you’re playing real ball and you know a shot is going in before you see it drop. The meter is both easy to see while basketball is happening on screen, and discrete enough that is doesn’t distract you from the action. It just works.