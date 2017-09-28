The NBA Reportedly Passed New Rules To Prevent Tanking And Players Resting

#NBA
09.28.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has had two major complaints about the league (tanking and player rest) over the past few years and on Thursday the league took major steps towards what they believe are fixes for the problems.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved new draft lottery reform measures to take effect in 2019 that lessen the odds for the worst teams to 14 percent for the three worst teams in the league, while also lessening the gap between teams as you go from the spots 1 through 14 in the lottery order. The Board of Governors also passed new rules to prevent players resting, something that has bugged fans and television broadcast partners as it has been popularized in recent years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSNBANBA DRAFT

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP