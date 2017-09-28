Getty Image

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has had two major complaints about the league (tanking and player rest) over the past few years and on Thursday the league took major steps towards what they believe are fixes for the problems.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved new draft lottery reform measures to take effect in 2019 that lessen the odds for the worst teams to 14 percent for the three worst teams in the league, while also lessening the gap between teams as you go from the spots 1 through 14 in the lottery order. The Board of Governors also passed new rules to prevent players resting, something that has bugged fans and television broadcast partners as it has been popularized in recent years.