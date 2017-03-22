Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors have been without their best player, All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, since the All-Star break. That’s a tough spot for any NBA team. Even the fully loaded Golden State Warriors have experienced trouble without Kevin Durant in the lineup. From Toronto’s standpoint, it would have been fully excusable to sustain some level of turmoil in the absence of Lowry.

With that said, the shorthanded Raptors have done a phenomenal job in staying afloat. That continued in grand fashion on Tuesday evening. Big man Serge Ibaka was ejected after a jarring scuffle with Robin Lopez and, at that point, Toronto was in a significant hole against a team that gives them great trouble in the Chicago Bulls. That play seemed to awaken the home team, though, and the Raptors were able to send the game to overtime before pulling out an unlikely victory.

That win propelled the Raptors to a 9-5 record after the All-Star break and kept the team in very solid position to claim homecourt advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While Toronto’s performance hasn’t been quite enough to launch the team ahead of the Wizards, Celtics, and Cavaliers in the standings (yet), there was grave concern that the Raptors could succumb to the Hawks or Pacers for the fourth and final homecourt position. That simply hasn’t happened.

It remains to be seen as to just how long Kyle Lowry will be on the shelf and, ultimately, the Raptors need their centerpiece at full health in order to make a real noise in late April and May. Still, the first task ahead of Dwane Casey’s team was simply to keep the train on the tracks while Lowry wears a suit during game action. DeMar DeRozan and company have done just that.

