The Atlanta Hawks won a basketball game on Tuesday night. The Atlanta Hawks are still falling apart at the absolute worst time.

Both statements above are true, as the Hawks edged past the Phoenix Suns in their last outing by a four-point margin. Normally, that would not be criminal behavior, but the Suns were a) on the road, b) without Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler, Devin Booker and others, and c) not trying particularly hard to win games in the latter stages of the 2016-2017 season.

Prior to that, the Hawks reeled off seven consecutive losses to slip into a tie for fifth place in the hapless Eastern Conference, eliminating any early-season momentum that was probably curtailed already.

To be (somewhat) fair to Mike Budenholzer and company, the Hawks have operated without Paul Millsap for the past six games. For the season, Atlanta is just 1-8 when the team’s best player is sidelined. What that doesn’t explain, though, is why the Hawks still boast a negative net rating in games that include Millsap’s presence and why Atlanta is cratering as the stretch run arrives.

Will the Hawks make the playoffs? Probably. Following that uninspiring win over Phoenix, Atlanta now owns a full three-game lead over the No. 9 seed in the Chicago Bulls with only eight games to play for both teams. Even if Millsap were to miss the remainder of the season with what is a suspicious knee injury, the Hawks would likely need only a couple of victories to cruise (er, limp) into the playoffs. If that’s the goal, Atlanta will probably accomplish it.

Still, the Hawks seemingly had visions of a top-four seed before choosing to become buyers at the 2017 trade deadline (hello, Ersan Ilyasova) and things have gone quite poorly since that point in time. Since the break, Atlanta is just 6-12 with a -4.0 net rating and, to make matters worse, that comes with an offensive rating (99.3) that ranks dead last in the NBA over that timeframe.

What is the goal in Atlanta? Do the Hawks simply want to ensure a middling product by locking up the same core (headlined by Millsap) for years to come? Do the Hawks want to explore rebuilding after giving up valuable time and potential assets to go “in” on the 2016-2017 season? Many questions remain in Atlanta, but for now, the one answer the NBA world is being given is that the Hawks don’t appear to be a real threat to move beyond the first round. Simply put, Atlanta isn’t playing at a very high level as the season nears its end.

