NBA Rookies Weighed In On The Best Dunks They’ve Ever Seen

09.18.17 1 hour ago

NBA Rookies have a lot to think about when they’re drafted, so when Lang Whitaker of NBA TV asks them about the best dunks they’ve ever seen, thought just stops and emotions flow out like water.

Orlando Magic Rookie Jonathan Isaac brought up the dunk that was all over the walls of any hoops fanatic if you grew up in the 1990’s: the Michael Jordan dunk from the free throw line in the 1988 NBA All Star Game. Celtics second round pick Semi Ojeyele, also went with another classic dunk from His Airness: the time Jordan put Patrick Ewing on a poster on the baseline. That being said, picking the best Jordan dunk you’ve ever seen is like picking Jay-Z’s best song — nearly impossible.

