The NBA’s biggest day of the regular season is Christmas Day, which oftentimes features the most important regular-season games of the year. Beyond that, the league has done its best to give hoops fans as much basketball as it can on another holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the league will copy its formula from Christmas and give us a rematch of the last three NBA Finals on MLK Day.

Thanks to today’s release of the league’s full schedule, we learned that the Cleveland Cavaliers will play host to the Golden State Warriors for the first (and only) time during the 2017-18 regular season on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. It will air on TNT, and is going to highlight a fascinating day of basketball. Here’s the league’s entire slate that day: