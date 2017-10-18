Getty Image

I know nothing about the NBA. I used to when I was in high school back in a time we historians call “The ‘90s” but now? Of the 10 NBA players I can name, seven are Warriors. Did you know there’s a team in New Orleans now? What happened to that team in Vancouver? Is Kurt Rambis still playing?

One thing I do know is the NBA is the only fun sports league remaining, so there’s no better time to start rooting for a team. The following is a list of teams ranked from least rootable to most rootable to help you find a new team to root for.

Please read this carefully and choose even more carefully. Thank you.