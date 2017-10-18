Getty Image

The NBA is really, really good at social media. The league itself has the perfect voice for a professional sports league online (serious, but understands how great basketball is), while its teams are given the freedom to do basically anything they want. Well, sometimes — teams disparaging opposing players and teams using emojis to articulate shooting an opponent’s mascot are both bad.

But still! At their best, NBA team Twitter accounts are better than NFL, MLB, and NHL Twitter accounts. (Although in fairness, the NHL has some really incredible team Twitter accounts that deserve a ton of love.)

With the 2017 season having its first full day of games on Wednesday, we decided to let you know which teams you have to follow if you’re on Twitter. While every team has its high points, these teams stick out as the best.