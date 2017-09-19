Nearly Half Of NBA Teams, Including The Cavs, Reportedly Lost Money Last Season

09.19.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

From the outside, the NBA appears to be thriving. National television contracts mean a huge influx of money for franchises, the jump in the salary cap means big contracts for superstars and role players alike, and player movement has never been more fluid. It seems like everyone’s happy, and the league will only continue to grow.

But not everything is kosher in the Association. ESPN reported on Tuesday that nearly half of NBA teams operated at a loss before revenue sharing kicked in.

It’s all a matter of revenue, and we’ve seen in the past just how easy it is to skew these numbers with some creative accounting. But even with revenue sharing and luxury tax payments intended to help less profitable teams, nearly a third of the league actually lost money last season.

