The Kyrie Irving trade drama continues, as the Cavs and Celtics will reportedly discuss potential changes to the trade package going Cleveland’s way over the coming days. While those two sides hash out a final deal, Vegas has already updated the NBA championship odds.

Over at Westgate, the latest title odds show the Celtics having closed the gap some on the Cavaliers, while the Cavs drop slightly. Meanwhile, the Warriors are in absurd position as the heavy favorites to win the title — significantly larger favorites than they were to start last season.