The NBA Is Reportedly Moving Up The Trade Deadline Next Season

07.12.17 47 mins ago

The NBA trade deadline has, for years, happened after the NBA All-Star break. The weekend breeds trade rumors as executives have the chance to meet in person and reporters dig for details of those discussions amid the parties and festivities. Then, the week after celebrating the league’s best, players find themselves waiting to find out if they’ll be dealt — or, in the case of DeMarcus Cousins, the night of the All-Star Game.

That will all be changing next season, though. According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the league voted to push the trade deadline up a week, making it the week before the All-Star break, and teams were notified of the change on Wednesday.

