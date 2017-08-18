Russell Westbrook And Joel Embiid Were Big Winners In The NBPA Player’s Voice Awards

08.18.17 1 hour ago

Joel Embiid is a social media darling, but it turns out his fellow NBA players are big fans as well. The Philadelphia 76ers star won the National Basketball Players Association award for comeback player of the year and Best Social Media Follow on Friday, just two of the awards the NBPA gave out.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, won Most Valuable Player. He also took home Hardest To Guard and Best Dressed, which gives him a fashion double after he was named the best dressed athlete by Sports Illustrated earlier this summer.

The third annual awards are voted on by the players, and the NBPA took care with these to make sure every award gets a video tribute from the players’ peers. They even had Chris Bosh ‘host’ the awards, which were announced on Twitter in a series of tweets.

