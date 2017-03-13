Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

Here Are The Vegas Favorites To Win The 2017 NCAA Tournament

03.13.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

The NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest events of the year for Las Vegas sports books, and with the bracket being released on Sunday, oddsmakers quickly shuffled out a fresh odds sheet for the 2017 NCAA Tournament, as well as game odds for the first round’s games. For those looking to find value for future bets or just get Vegas’ take on who is seeded properly (and who isn’t), the game odds and future odds can provide a little assistance in picking your bracket and looking for upsets.

There isn’t a consensus favorite this year, as Villanova, North Carolina, Duke or Kansas can be found at the top of the odds sheet depending on which book you go to. That means this year, as much as any year, it’s important to shop around for the best odds if you’re making the pilgrimage to Las Vegas for the first weekend of the tournament and looking to place some future bets.

At William Hill Sports Books, you will find North Carolina at the top of the odds sheet at 13-2, narrowly edging out top overall seed Villanova (7-1) and a cluster of teams at 15-2. The lack of a consensus top team means you can get reasonable odds on any of the teams seeded one or two, but there isn’t any real standout value out there.

The worst odds for any of the top two seeds in the tournament is Louisville at 10-1, and there’s a fairly sizable drop off from them, UCLA (10-1) and Oregon (15-1) to the rest of the field. For those looking for a bracket-buster to win it all, the best odds for a team seeded outside the a top-5 seed is No. 6 SMU (40-1), while No. 10 Wichita State (75-1) has the best odds to win it all from a double-digit seed.

Around The Web

TAGS2017 ncaa tournamentCollege BasketballDuke BasketballMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP