Nerlens Noel Signed His $4.1 Million Qualifying Offer And Will Be A Free Agent Again In 2018

#NBA Free Agency 2017
08.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Nerlens Noel is no longer the best NBA free agent on the market, as the Mavs’ top restricted free agent has signed his $4.1 million qualifying offer after failing to receive a decent long-term contract offer from Dallas or elsewhere.

Noel fired his previous agent and signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports recently, whose most famous client is LeBron James, and the two have quickly made a power move. By signing his qualifying offer, Noel will play one more year in Dallas and bank on being able to find a better deal on the open market in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent than he found this summer.

This was an especially tough summer for restricted free agents, and Noel felt that more than any as he was hoping to get close to a max offer and never saw anything near that from Dallas or any other team. The Mavs now find themselves in a tricky spot, having traded for Noel last year at the deadline and could only have him for one full season. Every team plays hardball in restricted free agency, but in this case, it could come back to bite them as Noel, after consulting with Rich Paul, has decided to take the small, one-year qualifying offer and become a top free agent next summer.

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSdallas mavericksNBA Free Agency 2017NERLENS NOEL

