The Knicks Anticipate They’ll Be Able To Trade Carmelo Anthony Before The Season

07.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks made a huge splash in free agency when they agreed to an offer sheet with Tim Hardaway Jr. worth $71 million over four years. It was a massive deal, one that Atlanta decided it will not match. This means that the Knicks can get back to focusing on what seems to be their top priority this offseason: trading Carmelo Anthony.

Now that word has come out that Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause if it means he’d be moved to Cleveland or Houston, it seems like we’re closer than ever to seeing something happen with Anthony. The Knicks apparently agree with this sentiment, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the team signed Hardaway with the belief that he’d never share the floor with Anthony.

