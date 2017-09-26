Nick Young is one of the most quotable players in the NBA, whether he’s delivering an offbeat response to who the best shooter is among his new Warriors teammates or dishing about how he overcame his debilitating phobia of certain highly-intelligent aquatic mammals.
Now that he’s reunited with once-and-hopefully-future-cinnamon-challenge-partner JaVale McGee, the Warriors should offer the basketball-watching public endless entertainment across all vectors.
Golden State’s late-game situations are going to be a particularly compelling source of must-see television, given Swaggy P’s insight into what his decision-making process will look like when deciding who to pass to for potential game-winning shots.
My Warriors-appreciation factor has declined quite a bit with the acquisition of this dingus.
