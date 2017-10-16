Nike’s New LeBron Commercial Perfectly Caps Off The NBA’s Petty-Filled Offseason

#NBA Tipoff #Nike #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.16.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Let’s face it, the NBA offseason was something out of The Source Awards in the mid-1990sin terms of pettiness and subliminal dissing. Between Draymond Green’s immediate trolling after winning the NBA Finals to Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving mocking the LeBron’s workouts on Instagram, if one relied on NBA pettiness to survive, their appetite was satiated by mid-July.

However, Newton’s law states that for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction, and you can trust Nike to fuel some of that reaction. With the NBA season is little over 24 hours away from tipping off, Nike decided to remind fans and opponents alike what happens when one decides to throw rocks at the throne.

